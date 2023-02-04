Homes evacuated after security scare in Derbyshire town
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of explosive offences, following a security scare in the town of Belper.
Homes on multiple streets in the Derbyshire town were evacuated, after police were called to a house on Acorn Drive at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.
Officers found some "suspicious items" during a search, the force said.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has drawn a 100m cordon around the house, with the nearby Strutt Centre acting as a shelter for the evacuated residents.
Streets within the cordon include Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank.
A police spokeswoman said there was "no indication" as to how long the evacuation and road closures would remain in place.
Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street, while Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.