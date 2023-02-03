David Bodill: Man appears in court on explosives charge
- Published
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of having an explosive substance.
It is alleged that on 2 March 2020, David Bodill, 28, of Buxton, Derbyshire, knowingly had an explosive substance in circumstances giving rise to the suspicion he did not have it for a lawful reason.
He was charged with an offence contrary to the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
On Friday, Mr Bodill appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.
The substance was detailed on the charge as potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, sulphur, carbon, charcoal, hydrochloride bleach and acetone.
During the hearing, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said the case would be transferred to Manchester Crown Court.
A plea hearing will take place on 16 June and a provisional two-week trial from 7 August.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.