Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock.
The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE.
The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed following the death of its previous owner, who bought it from Ilkeston's Mercury Garage.
Staff are hoping to "solve the mystery" over why the vehicle was barely used.
The museum said the car had been coated in oil, bagged up and the interior was covered in polythene, which helped to preserve its condition.
Six years after the car was purchased, the owner - called Mr Milner - took the car to Derby for Ziebart rust proofing.
It was found in an isolated building on a piece of land owned by Mr Milner after he died.
After being sold to a collector by executors of Mr Milner's estate, it was then bought by the museum.
'One of a kind'
A range of spare parts for the vehicle, a number of petrol storage containers and a Haynes manual were all found in the boot of the car.
They remain on display with the car at the Great British Car Journey.
With no family or friends to ask, the museum is hoping those who lived nearby at the time may be able to provide some information.
Richard Usher, founder and owner of the Great British Car Journey, said: "We would love to know more about this Victor and why the owner never used it. It really is a one of a kind story that we're desperate to know more about.
"If the name of Mr Milner or the car description rings any bells, please get in touch with us as we would love to solve the puzzle of this mystery car."
The car has been added to a 140-strong collection of classic models at the attraction.
