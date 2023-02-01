School pay branded prehistoric by striking East Midlands teachers
- Published
Teachers across the East Midlands have begun strike action over a dispute on pay and conditions.
They are among hundreds of thousands of workers taking part in what is expected to be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.
More than 100,000 teachers in England and Wales could join the National Education Union's strike over pay.
Teachers around the region have been telling the BBC why they are on the picket line.
'Pay is prehistoric'
Teachers at Chellaston Academy in Derby have been gathering outside their school this morning.
Daniel Holme, a geography and politics teacher, came to the picket line dressed as a dinosaur with a sign saying school pay was 'prehistoric'.
Ian Walters, a geography teacher for 19 years, said an unfunded pay rise meant what they could provide for young people in schools "is being reduced year on year".
He said the school was resorting to supply teachers "left right and centre because we've got a recruitment and retention crisis".
"We're losing maths teachers, we can't get physics teachers. The impact of that is massively affecting our young people," he said.
'Not done this lightly'
Carey Ayers, head teacher of Joseph Whitaker school in Rainworth near Mansfield, said staff had thought long and hard about the decision to go on strike.
"If the government are listening, [the staff] have not taken this action lightly," she said.
"I know that every single member of staff in school cares very deeply about the children, not just the children today, but the children that will come through this school in the future and across the country.
"They have not done this lightly and said they will sacrifice their wages today to make their voices heard."
'Huge concerns'
Teachers were also on the picket line outside Judgemeadow Community College in Evington, Leicester.
Science teacher and union organiser Simon Robinson, said the offer on the table amounted to a 7% pay cut in real terms.
"Our message to parents is many of your children are being taught by unqualified staff and teachers are leaving the profession every year," he said.
"We have huge concerns about the future of education for students."
The education secretary wrote to teachers and school leaders on Tuesday night, saying she was still listening and continuing to meet with union leaders.
In the letter, Gillian Keegan said "We are working through a range of issues which includes pay, workload, flexible working, behaviour and much more."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.