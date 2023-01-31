Byron Griffin: Students praised for backing bleed kits campaign
- Published
A mother whose son died from a single stab wound has praised students for backing her bleed kits campaign.
Byron Griffin, 22, died in hospital after being attacked in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, in July 2021.
His mother Zoe Cooke unveiled a bleed control cabinet alongside a plaque dedicated to her son's memory at Nottingham College City Hub on Monday.
The potentially life-saving kits can be used to stem the flow of catastrophic bleeding.
Since her son's death, Ms Cooke has campaigned against knife crime and has raised thousands of pounds for bleed control cabinets to be placed around Nottingham.
Now the college's hair and beauty students have raised more than £1,500 to buy two bleed control cabinets and six portable kits - for the community to use in an emergency until an ambulance arrives.
Student Ned Doherty said: "When you hear her story and how much it has impacted her and her family, you really want to get involved and help out.
"We're all proud of what we've done. It's something we can leave as a legacy."
Another student Jenson Shepherd said he hoped they would never have to use the kits, but believed they could save a life if needed.
In a speech at the unveiling, Ms Cooke said: "I absolutely adored Bryon with all my heart. He was my best, best friend.
"I can't do anything for him now he's not here. The only thing I can do is keep his name going.
Ms Cooke, who has been working with the Daniel Baird Foundation to provide the kits, added: "I do believe if something was available for my son it could have potentially saved his life."
Last February, four men were jailed for Mr Griffin's murder.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.