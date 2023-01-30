Derby County fans share memories on club march anniversary
Derby County supporters have been sharing their memories on the one-year anniversary of a march to save the club.
About 10,000 fans gathered at the Assembly Rooms before walking to Pride Park ahead of the game against Birmingham City on 30 January 2022.
Supporter Mick Yates said the march was "just one of those moments that will never be repeated".
Derby County were eventually saved from administration in July 2022.
Fans carried banners and sang chants, urging their club to be saved in the march organised by supporters.
Alex Fisher, who has been supporting Derby for 35 years, said: "I just remember standing there and you could hear the noise coming round and suddenly the whole road was filled with people.
"The emotion was just like wow.
"This is what we all wanted to do, to show people what's going on."
Scott Gooding said: "I think it's probably one of the most memorable days, not for the right reasons.
"Everyone coming together during that day is something I'll never forget.
"Heading up Pride Park Way, over the railway bridge and turning round and seeing thousands of people was amazing."
Another supporter Dave Stone added: "I couldn't say to my kids, if the worst had happened, that I didn't go and do what I could to try and affect the terrible situation that seemed to be unfolding.
"I was just stunned at the amount of people stretching as far as you could see over the bridge.
"It showed just really what it means to the city as a whole.
"Our football club was in a real mess. It still now sends a tingle up my spine, being part of the cause of raising awareness of trying to save our club."
The Rams' takeover by local property developer David Clowes in July ended a nine-month administration nightmare for the League One club.
Derby County face West Ham later in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
