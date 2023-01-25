Man charged with using bank cards stolen from Shardlow
- Published
A man has been charged with fraudulently using bank cards that were stolen from a home in Shardlow and assaulting an emergency worker.
Derbyshire Police said the first offence took place on Saturday.
The 21-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and then additionally charged with assaulting a police officer while in custody in Derby.
Police said he was listed to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court earlier.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.