Breaston residents appalled by music festival plans
- Published
A three-day rock music festival planned to take place near homes and a cemetery in Derbyshire has been called "ludicrously insensitive" by residents.
Organisers of Rock and Bike Fest have requested permission to host the event at Longmoor Lane Showground in Breaston in July.
A decision is expected to be made by Erewash Borough Council at a meeting next week.
The event organisers have been approached for comment.
The festival has been planned to take place from Thursday 6 July until Sunday 9 July.
It would include camping for attendees, a bike and trike show, karaoke and musical performances.
If approved, the festival would be allowed to sell alcohol from midday until just after midnight on Thursday, and until 01:00 BST on Friday and Saturday.
Live music would be allowed until 23:00 on all three days with recorded music allowed to continue after.
'Ludicrously insensitive'
The venue borders the M1 motorway and a cemetery.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council had received 31 letters from residents opposing the plans.
One, on nearby Holly Avenue, said: "We are appalled by its ludicrously insensitive siting."
Another said: "I and my neighbours are most concerned at the likely nuisance caused by noise.
"It is not reasonable to play loud music until 01:30 at this site.
"This event is scheduled to occur in school term-time."
The council had also received seven letters in support of the event with some residents expressing an interest in attending.
One said: "As a festival-goer myself I would love to see it nearer home.
"It [has] a very friendly atmosphere and bands from local areas and people from all over the country come to this little festival."
Council officials and the police and fire services have not objected to the plans.
However, they have insisted that barriers and other measures are in place to prevent access to the motorway.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.