Hardwick Hall: Light show will tell 16th hall's history
The history of a 16th Century country house is to be told through a light show beamed on its elaborate facade.
Hardwick Hall is to host the final part of Derbyshire's Shine a Light project that has staged similar events at other historical properties.
Organisers said the show would combine live music, animation and special effects, which would be projected on to the National Trust building.
They hope the show will attract visitors in the quiet winter season.
The show will tell the story of how the property was built by the Countess of Shrewsbury Elizabeth Hardwick, better known as Bess of Hardwick.
It is due to take place after dark on Friday 17 February and Saturday 18 February.
The ticketed Shine A Light events began at Cromford Mills in Matlock in October and hundreds of people have since watched shows at Elvaston Castle and Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Centre.
The concept was created by Illuminos, a video art projection company formed by Derbyshire-born brothers Matt and Rob Vale to celebrate the county's history and cultural heritage.
Managing director of Visit Peak District and Derbyshire Jo Dilley said: "Shine A Light has already delighted hundreds of people with magical displays that shine the spotlight on Derbyshire's rich cultural heritage.
"Each venue is unique, with its own story to tell, and not only do these events bring local history to life, they also support the recovery of local visitor economy businesses and offer a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an evening of entertainment with live music, food and drink."
Derbyshire County Council commissioned Shine A Light to do the displays.
Leader Barry Lewis said: "Our second season of Shine A Light has been even bigger and better and the fourth and final instalment looks set to wow audiences once more."
