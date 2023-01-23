Phoebe Johnson: Drink-drive victim's family back awareness plan
The parents of a teenager killed in a crash say they are glad the case will be used to educate others about the risks of drink-driving.
Phoebe Johnson, 17, died after her friend, Melissa Keilloh, crashed on the A514 near Derby in October 2021.
Kellioh was jailed for three years on Tuesday after admitting causing death by careless driving.
Paul and Nicky Johnson said they hoped their daughter's case would prevent other young people from drink-driving.
The couple, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, said their daughter was the "centre of our world", adding that her room has been left untouched since her death.
"Phoebe at home was quiet. A typical teenager. But, when out with her friends she was the enigmatic leader of the pack," Mr Johnson said.
"I went to the scene that morning and had a look myself.
"The police had asked for our permission to use it for educational purposes because everything in the dashcam is what you shouldn't do as a driver.
"We're happy for them to use it if it saves somebody else."
During a hearing at Derby Crown Court, Judge Shaun Smith KC was told that when Miss Johnson said she was scared due to her friend's erratic driving, Keilloh replied "no you're not".
She was heard on dashcam footage saying, "when I tell you to hold on, hold on" minutes before the crash, the court heard.
Mr and Mrs Johnson also voiced their frustration with the communication from the courts after the sentencing hearing was delayed by three months.
Mrs Johnson said the family had "no communication, other than our police liaison officer".
"It makes us feel forgotten, an afterthought and like Phoebe was forgotten," she said.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it was "committed to improving support for victims".
The criminal justice system has been plagued by increasing delays, and last year it reached a record 708 days for the average time from offence to completion of a case.
A spokesperson said the MoJ's proposed Victims Bill "will improve support for victims at every stage of the process and place greater accountability on criminal justice agencies".
