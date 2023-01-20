Terminally ill man appointed MBE in Derbyshire pub
- Published
A former dentist has been appointed MBE at a pub near his Derbyshire home as he is too ill to travel to London.
John Mills, who was recognised in the New Year Honours list, was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2016.
Mr Mills was honoured after setting up the internationally-recognised charity Vasculitis UK in 2010.
Receiving the honour at Winster's Old Bowling Green pub, he said: "We have better refreshments than Buckingham Palace."
The honour was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Elizabeth Fothergill.
Mr Mills was recognised for his work setting up the internationally-recognised charity Vasculitis UK in 2010.
He did this after being diagnosed with a rare condition called granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a type of vasculitis, in 2001.
Vasculitis is a rare inflammatory disease and the charity works to support patients and their families and improve the recognition, diagnosis and treatment among medical professionals.
Surrounded by his family and friends in his beloved watering hole, Mr Mills said the day had gone "extremely well".
Mr Mills said: "Most people choose to go to the [Buckingham] Palace because it's more prestigious but they were very pleased to come out.
"The Bowling Green isn't quite Buckingham Palace but we probably have better refreshments here than they do there."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.