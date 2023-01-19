Snow causes disruption in Derby and Derbyshire
The arrival of snow has led to disruption for drivers in Derby and Derbyshire.
The city and county were hit by wintry showers in the early hours, making conditions difficult on many routes.
Problems were reported in Buxton, Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith and other areas in the northern part of the county.
And snowfall shortly after 07:00 GMT made life difficult for motorists heading into Derby city centre.
The Met Office had put a yellow warning for snow and ice in place for the county but not the city, lasting until 12:00.
Derbyshire County Council is not currently reporting any road closures.
Heavy snow further north led to Manchester Airport temporarily closing runways.
