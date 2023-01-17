Man charged with sexually assaulting girl at Primark store
A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a Primark store in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said the assault happened at the Corn Market store on 9 January, and was reported to officers just before 16:50 GMT later that day.
Jaspal Garcha, from Alvaston, Derby, was arrested on Monday, the force added.
The 50-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
