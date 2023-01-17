Derby: Sex offender convicted in Lithuania arrested in UK
A man convicted of a "serious and violent" sexual offence in Lithuania 10 years ago has been arrested in the UK and charged.
Derbyshire Police said Egidijus Potockis, from Sheffield, was detained in Derby on an international arrest warrant on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old, who police said was convicted in his absence, was charged and appeared in court on Thursday.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on 8 February.
