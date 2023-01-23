Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital.
Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December.
His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there himself after being told there would be a six-hour wait for an ambulance.
He died in intensive care on 14 January "being cuddled by mum and dad".
Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 on 19 December.
Recalling the drive to hospital from their home in Spondon, Derby, his father said: "I wished I had a blue light on my car so I could get through the traffic.
"I got him there safely and he was seen to immediately by staff but the whole situation was horrendous."
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) subsequently apologised to the family for the distress caused.
Following his death, Stuart paid tribute to his son and recalled how his disabilities never stopped his love of life.
"He fought as hard as he could but his heart and lungs were against him," he said.
"Taylor was an infectious, happy, loving and funny boy. Always happy always resilient and constantly fun."
"He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting our special boy. He asked for little in life, just love, care and his iPad.
"He never let his disabilities - his three heart operations or the fact he couldn't talk - ever stop his love of life and him living it to the full, either by swimming, playing, dancing and watching Something Special on TV."
Stuart also thanked doctors and nurses at the hospital for their "amazing care".
