Cromford: Fatal house fire not started deliberately
- Published
A house fire that claimed the life of a 91-year-old woman was not started deliberately.
Firefighters were called to Willersley Lane in Cromford, Derbyshire, at about 03:20 GMT on Saturday.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation carried out alongside police found no smoke alarms had been fitted at the property.
The most likely cause "is attributed to the electrical wiring within the property", the fire service added.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and officers are now preparing a file for the coroner."
