Appeal after men hurt in Derby car park attack
Police have appealed for witnesses after a driver and passenger were attacked in a Derby car park.
The two men said the attack happened in the Normanton Park car park between 18:30 and 19:00 GMT on Friday.
Two offenders are thought to have approached a car in the car park before smashing a window and attacking the driver and passenger.
The driver was left with head and facial injuries and the passenger suffered a facial injury, police said.
Derbyshire Police officers are keen to speak to the owners of a BMW seen in the car park, in Colwyn Avenue, around the time of the attack.
