Ryan Jones: Man, 18, who died in crash named by police
A man who died in a crash in Derbyshire has been named as 18-year-old Ryan Jones.
Officers were called to a slip road on to the A50 at Hilton at 02:15 GMT on 6 January after a red Nissan Qashqai hit a pedestrian.
Mr Jones, from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.
Derbyshire Police said detectives would like to hear from potential witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage.
