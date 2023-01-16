Derby: homes plan for hotel made famous by Gordon Ramsay
A hotel and restaurant made famous by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares show is set to be demolished to make way for homes.
The former La Gondola in Osmaston Road, Derby, is set to be replaced by 42 apartments.
Planning chiefs at Derby City Council have recommended councillors approve the plans which include bulldozing the derelict building.
Ramsay put the venue in the spotlight when he filmed a show there in 2005.
The celebrity chef was highly critical of the food he was served and said the hotel was "stuck in a time warp" and the owner had spent £500,000 "on a sinking ship", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The venue opened in 1969 was rated as among the best in the city during its heyday in the 1970s and 80s.
Despite efforts to turn the restaurant's fortunes around, the business went into voluntary administration in 2008 and collapsed.
Since then the building has deteriorated and turned into a bad state of repair.
The new project would see 38 two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats built in two apartment blocks.
A decision on the plans for the former hotel will be made by the council's planning committee on 19 January.
