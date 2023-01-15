Cromford: Woman in 90s dies after house fire
- Published
A woman has died after a house fire in a village, police have said.
Derbyshire Police said firefighters were called to the blaze on Willersley Lane in Cromford, near Matlock Bath at about 03:20 GMT on Saturday.
The force said the family of the woman, who was in her 90s, had been informed but formal identification was yet to take place.
A joint investigation between police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire has begun.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.