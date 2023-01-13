Ambulance crew taken to hospital after substance found in park
Three ambulance crew members were taken to hospital after an incident at a park in Derby.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) had been called to Darley Park to help a man who had been taken ill at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police said the crew "began to feel unwell" while transporting the patient, which was "believed to have been as a result of a substance found at the scene".
No serious illnesses were detected.
The man initially taken ill remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A cordon put in place around the area of the park where he was found was lifted on Friday.
