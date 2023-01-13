Derbyshire critical incident stood down after nearly two weeks
A critical incident across the health and care system in Derbyshire has been stood down after nearly two weeks.
Health bosses first declared the critical incident at 14:32 GMT on New Year's Eve due to pressure on services.
This alert was then extended due to "significant and sustained demand" over the new year.
The Joined Up Care Derbyshire Integrated Care Board confirmed the critical incident was stood down from 16:00 on Thursday.
'Significant pressure'
Some elective care treatments were postponed during the critical incident with officials citing "exceptionally busy" levels.
It came as similar alerts were in effect, including in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, and while strike action had been taken by some East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) staff.
Dr Chris Weiner, executive medical director for NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board, said: "We are still facing significant pressure across the health and care system and we know that upcoming industrial action over the coming weeks will also put added pressure on the system.
"Despite an improvement in waiting times for ambulances, hospital bed admissions and discharges, staff at the front line remain under significant and sustained pressure in their efforts to provide safe care. We are grateful to everyone who has taken steps to help relieve the pressure.
"We are reminding the public that the NHS remains open for business and people should continue to contact the NHS if they have a health concern."
