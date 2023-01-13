Derbyshire Police arrest man after officer headbutted
A man has been arrested after a police officer was headbutted while on duty in a Derbyshire village.
The officer was responding to reports of a domestic assault at a property in Fairfield Road, Horsley Woodhouse, at about 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Police said the attack happened as a 23-year-old man was being detained.
The man, of Ilkeston, has been arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and making threats to kill.
He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
