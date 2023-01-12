Nestle plans 94 job cuts at Midlands Dolce Gusto factory
International food giant Nestle is cutting 94 jobs at its Dolce Gusto factory in the Midlands.
The company confirmed it was proposing changes to its Tutbury plant in Hatton, on the border of Derbyshire and Staffordshire, which would see a reduction of staff.
A spokesperson said the move was due to a "significant drop in demand" for Nescafe Dolce Gusto products.
Workers will be consulted before any moves are confirmed, the company added.
A Nestle spokesperson said: "We are proposing some changes at our Tutbury factory which would unfortunately mean a reduction in people.
"We are aware of how significant this proposal is and how it would impact our colleagues working at the site and we will ensure that our people are supported through this process.
"Regrettably, it is necessary to propose a change in the factory structure to respond to this change in demand and ensure our manufacturing is as efficient as possible.
"As always, we are speaking to our employees about this proposal first and nothing will be confirmed until those discussions have been completed."
