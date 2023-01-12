PD Axle: Memorial service held for police dog
A memorial service has taken place for a "loyal" police dog who was once stabbed in the line of duty.
A group gathered to remember PD Axle at a ceremony at Derbyshire police's headquarters in Ripley on Tuesday.
The former police dog became well-known for surviving multiple stab wounds after being attacked by a fleeing offender in 2018.
He retired in 2019 and died in September after a short illness aged 11.
PD Axle arrived from his native Germany in 2012 and completed his initial training with handler PC Dean Allen.
After being stabbed six years later he required life-saving surgery.
He eventually recovered and returned to full-time duty.
Following his retirement, PD Axle lived in Erewash with a retired PCSO and her husband, who attended the memorial service along with his former handler and a chaplain.
The force said there were a few words of reflection before the group unveiled a memorial stone for PD Axle alongside those of his former police dog colleagues.
