Midlands Connect says M1 junction delays cost economy £4.5m
- Published
Delays at a junction of the M1 are costing the economy more than £4.5m a year, a transport body has said.
Midlands Connect said its research suggested gridlock at the junction was causing over 1,100 hours of delays a year during peak periods.
The research was discussed by MPs in a debate at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher said the junction was "not fit for purpose" in its current state.
'Congestion'
The junction, known as the Pinxton interchange, sits on the border of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, near Sutton-in-Ashfield and Alfreton.
Midlands Connect, a government-funded body behind long-term transport plans for the area, said it had calculated the impact of the delays using an economic model that assessed the lost value of time for cars, vans, and HGVs, for business, commuting and leisure journeys to the wider economy.
It recommended improvements should be considered for funding as part of the government's third Road Investment Strategy.
Conservative MP Mr Fletcher said: "Junction 28 in its current state is not fit for purpose.
"Residents in South Normanton and Pinxton continue to experience congestion on a daily basis.
"The case for funding is clear, whether that's road safety, economic development, reducing congestion and emissions, or lowering costs from delays to local businesses.
"I look forward to working with the government to deliver for local residents."
Swati Mittal, strategic roads manager at Midlands Connect, said: "Junction 28 of the M1 is a critical pinch point on the network and Midlands Connect's latest research shows what massive impact improvements could make.
"I believe it is so important we move forward with Midlands Connect's suggestions to improve these roads and get the Midlands moving."
The Department for Transport has been contacted for a comment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.