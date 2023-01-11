Hatton: Plans for new solar farm get green light
- Published
Plans for a Derbyshire solar farm which could power 1,800 homes a year have been approved.
Energy firm Hoon Hay Solar Limited can now build the 5.1-megawatt project on 27-acres of agricultural land in Derby Road, Hatton.
Sheep would be kept on the site, which will house the farm for 40 years before being returned to its former use, a committee heard.
South Derbyshire District Council approved the plans on Tuesday.
While debating the designs, councillors discussed delaying the vote until Nestle, which has a large Hatton base, could be consulted on the potential impact.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the committee was told by the council's head of planning that there was no requirement to speak to the company about the designs.
Trevor Southerd, deputy leader of the council, said: "I have never in all the time I have been on this planning committee needed to talk to a major industrial company to effectively give their permission or not."
'Biodiversity improvement'
A vote over whether to defer the decision until Nestle and neighbouring Hatton Parish Council had been consulted was rejected by four votes in favour to six against, and two abstentions.
Rob Shaw, an agent for the applicant, said the scheme would offset 1,400 tonnes of carbon each year.
He said the project would provide a "biodiversity improvement" to the site and help combat the climate crisis.
The committee voted to approve the scheme, with seven in favour, four against and one abstention.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.