'My week with Vivienne Westwood - aged 10'
A fashion designer has been reflecting on the time Vivienne Westwood invited him to her London studio when he was just 10 years old.
Maximilian Raynor, 23, from Derbyshire, spent a week with the designer in 2009 after sending her some of his designs.
Westwood, who was known for her controversial punk and new wave styles, died last month.
Mr Raynor said her death was "very sad" but also an opportunity to reflect on her legacy.
He said: "Vivienne is known in the industry as being one of the most supportive and nurturing people of young talent.
"What world famous designer lets a 10-year-old come a spend a week in their studio? It's just not heard of.
"She was just so fab with me and she treated me like an adult; it was quite overwhelming.
"She's a legend and she will be remembered forever for sure."
Westwood, who also grew up in Derbyshire, stayed in contact with Mr Raynor after his visit.
He said she had donated a T-shirt to his school raffle and even sent him a Christmas card.
However, he said the greatest gift he received from Westwood was more personal.
"What she did for me was validate what I do and she validated my creativity and I think for a lot of artists you need that," he said.
Despite being advised by Westwood not to attend art school, he went on to study at Central Saint Martins in London.
Mr Raynor, from Coxbench, has since established his own brand and has worked with fashion magazines and celebrities like Ellie Goulding.
His graduate collection featured in both British and Italian Vogue
He said he was following in Westwood's footsteps by offering opportunities to other fashion hopefuls.
"I've started to build a small team of interns and I also work a lot with young students doing tutoring," he said.
