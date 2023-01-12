Buxton Market faces cancellations after vandalism
- Published
A market in a Derbyshire town faces cancellation after equipment was vandalised.
The community interest company (CIC) that runs Buxton Market found six tyres on its trailers and two on its float had been punctured on 30 December.
The market was cancelled on 7 and 10 January and is also due to be cancelled on 14 and 17.
Derbyshire Police asked anybody who had noticed anything suspicious to contact them.
Buxton Market CIC co-chair Tim Ball said: "Initially we thought it might just be high jinks on New Year's Eve but, on closer inspection, we believe our vehicles were deliberately targeted.
"The matter has been reported to the police - and we would urge anyone who may know anything about this vandalism to contact [them].
"We are a small community-run company which relies heavily on a small but dedicated team of volunteers and paid workers.
"We are at a loss to know why anyone would want to sabotage our vehicles in this way.
"Without the float and trailers we cannot move the market stalls."
He said two regulars would still be present on the market place - Vinny's fruit and vegetable stall and Jamie's fish van.
"This is our seventh year running the market and we have never been attacked like this before," he added.
"It is very upsetting for everyone involved."
Mr Ball said the market vehicles had also been targeted on 8 December, the night before the Christmas market, when tarpaulin covers and ropes were damaged.
A few days later, a wheel on the float had been punctured, he said.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "Inquiries are continuing following reports of damage at Market Street in Buxton, and we are appealing for information.
"The incident is believed to have occurred on Friday 30 December when four trailers stored overnight on the old cattle market were damaged.
"We'd like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area."
