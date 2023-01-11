Man jailed after getting haircut with loaded gun in Derby
- Published
A drug dealer has been jailed for five years after being found with a loaded gun in a Derby barbershop.
Derbyshire Police said Usman Nazir was detained at the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, on 11 May 2021, for an unrelated matter.
But the gun was found in his pocket along with CS spray, the force said.
Nazir admitted six offences including two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
He also admitted two counts of possession of ammunition, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine.
Police said firearms officers called to the scene found the handgun was loaded with three live rounds.
A further search of the 21-year-old's flat in Great Northern Road uncovered another loaded handgun and significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, a stab vest and a machete, the force added.
PC Laura McLuckie, who led the investigation into Nazir, said: "As officers we are prepared for many things - but finding a loaded handgun in the pocket of a man getting his hair cut was something none of us could have thought would happen.
"The calmness of Nazir when he was arrested, knowing what was inside his right-hand pocket was nothing short of incredible.
"The level of danger that Nazir posed was made even clearer by the weapons found at his home - which showed the serious nature of the criminality that he was involved with."
