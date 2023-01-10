National awards for revamped Leicester bus station and Derby museum
A pair of prominent East Midlands buildings have won national awards after undergoing major revamps.
Leicester's St Margaret's bus station and the Museum of Making in Derby have been recognised in the Future Cities Forum Winter Awards 2022.
The bus station triumphed in the award's infrastructure and transport category and the museum won the cultural cities title.
The awards are intended to recognise the way schemes improved their cities.
The £14.3m bus station reopened in June 2022 after Leicester City Council modernised the original 1980s structure to make it carbon neutral and redesigned it to be more attractive for passengers.
Judges praised the redevelopment for using elements of the previous building.
Helen Taylor, a member of the judging panel, said: "I loved that fact that they had taken what was there at St Margaret's Bus Station and made it better."
Fellow judge Deborah Williams, from Historic England, added: "Typically, rail stations get lots of attention, and bus stations are 'also rans'.
"It's the fact they have created a sense of place in this part of Leicester that is really laudable."
Deputy Leicester mayor Adam Clarke said: "I am proud this ambitious project and the fantastic team behind it have been recognised with this award."
The Museum of Making opened in May 2021 at Derby's historical silk mill after a £18m redevelopment.
Ms Taylor said: "The Museum of Making really stood out for me. It's beautiful and the long-term relationship the designers had with the organisation has been important.
"The diversity of activities and age range of people using the space make this a stand-out project."
Derby Museums' executive director Tony Butler said: "We're thrilled the Museum of Making has been recognised with this award.
"It shows the importance of investment in culture in defining what is special about a place.
"The museum represents the soul of our city, it champions creativity and invention and should help visitors and especially young people think ambitiously for the future."
