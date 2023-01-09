Hundreds visit Lego Lake District exhibition in Belper
Hundreds of people have been to see a Lego model of the Lake District after it was put on display in Derbyshire.
The 100 sq ft (9.2 sq m) model was hosted by Belper Library on Friday and Saturday.
Jon Tordoff, who made the structure at his cottage in Milford, said "it went down brilliantly" with people travelling from as far as Newcastle to see it.
He said he was now in talks with other local venues about future exhibitions.
Mr Tordoff started building the Lego model during the pandemic with the aim of recreating Buttermere, his favourite spot in the Lake District.
However, he continued adding to the landscape because he said he found it relaxing.
The model now spans 60 boards that are positioned side-by-side.
Due to its size, Mr Tordoff had never seen it all together before the exhibition in Belper.
He said "luckily" it all looked as it should and he had "so many great comments" from visitors.
"It was pretty solid both days with people crowding in to see it.
"We had people from Preston, Newcastle, a few from the other side of Leicester, one or two came quite a way to see it so that was quite nice," he said.
Mr Tordoff estimated he had used about 200,000 pieces of Lego on the model so far.
He said he planned to continue building to include more of the Lake District scenery.
An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover the cost of additional Lego pieces.
He said other local venues had shown an interest in exhibiting the model later this year once it had expanded further.
