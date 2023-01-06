Police appeal after man killed in A50 Derbyshire crash
Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to a slip road on the A50 near Hilton at 02:15 GMT on Friday after a Nissan Qashqai hit a pedestrian.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Derbyshire Police said.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released by police, who said his family had been informed and called for witnesses to get in touch.
