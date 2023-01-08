Rolls Royce Society celebrates international win
- Published
A series of pictures by a photography club has earned them victory in an international competition.
The Rolls Royce Photographic Society beat 250 rivals from around the globe to win the 2022 Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP) World Cup for Clubs.
The Derby-based club has been entering the contest since 2013 but has been crowned champion for the first time.
Members said they were delighted with the win.
Society spokesman Brian Stephenson said: "We are pretty chuffed to have won.
"We've got a few UK competitions under our belts and though we've had some top ten finishes in the world cup before, it's great to be able to say we've won it.
"We have some really creative members who have taken some brilliant shots.
"Some of us like sport and others are great wildlife enthusiasts. We've got really artistic members who like dance.
"But everyone has a fantastic eye for what will make a great picture and we were able to put forward a really varied set of photographs for the judges."
The Rolls Royce Photographic Society formed in the 1950s from the engineering firm's social club.
It now has around 70 members from around Derbyshire who meet weekly.
Mr Stephenson added: "Most of the pictures our members take are in the Derbyshire area - including one of the cup winning ones, which looks like a cowboy but was taken right here in the city.
"There's no prize other than the prestige of being able to say we're world cup winners but that feels pretty good."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.