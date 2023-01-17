Derby hospice backs call for bereavement lessons in school
A Derbyshire hospice has called for bereavement lessons to be added to the national curriculum to help children deal with the death of family member.
Treetops Hospice says "age-appropriate" bereavement education would benefit children when a loved one dies.
Educating children about bereavement will make them feel "less isolated" and "more understood" by others, says the Derby-based charity.
The hospice provides counselling for 900 bereaved children each year.
Jules Kirk, therapeutic services manager at Treetops, says the move could also "prepare all children and young people for if the worst happens".
"Each year, we support hundreds of children and young people who are struggling with the death of someone close to them," she said.
"If children and young people can have age-appropriate education within the safe and supportive environment of their school, these subjects can be addressed in a sensitive way.
"Children will know what to say and do to support their friends and we can prepare all children and young people for if the worst happens."
'Isolated'
The call follows a campaign by the National Association of Funeral Directors to get the matter debated in Parliament.
"Everyone grieves differently, even within families, and so bereaved children and young people can feel very isolated coping with their feelings," said Ms Kirk.
"This can make going to school very difficult. School staff sometimes struggle to know how best to support them yet are often best placed to do so.
"With the right knowledge, skills and training, school staff can be empowered to fulfil this vital role and to support other pupils to help as well."
