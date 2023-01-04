Johnny Brady: Missing arsonist returned to hospital
A convicted arsonist who absconded from a secure hospital has been found, police have said.
Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, on 31 December.
Brady was sentenced to a hospital order in September after admitting setting fire to several schools and churches in Derbyshire in 2020.
On Wednesday morning officers responded to a call and found him in the Crestwood Road area of Northampton.
Det Sgt Torie Harrison, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for all their help over the past four days in sharing our media appeals and calling us with information.
"It has been invaluable and the reason why we have been able to find Brady safe and well."
