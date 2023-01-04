Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died.
Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care.
In May 2020 she issued an appeal for musicians and producers to help her complete her first album.
More than 100 came forward and the resulting recording, It's Still ME, was released later that year.
ME, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, is described by the NHS as a long-term illness with a wide range of symptoms.
After falling ill 15 years ago, Ms Spencer was warned by doctors her symptoms were so severe, it could shorten her life expectancy.
An announcement on her website said she died at home on Monday with her family by her side.
Following the "overwhelming" response to her online appeal, Ms Spencer worked with a small team of musicians, technicians and producers to complete her album.
The group took vocal tracks recorded from her bed and built them up into fully-formed recordings.
Liam Hicks, who produced eight of the album's nine tracks said it had been an "amazing" feeling to hand over the finished product to Ms Spencer.
Upon its release, the album climbed the iTunes and Amazon charts and helped to raise money for The ME Association.
Ms Spencer's achievement also led to a phone conversation with country legend Dolly Parton.
Work was under way last year on a follow-up album, In Limbo, using the same team who helped to produce her debut.
A statement from Ms Spencer's family and closest friends following her death said: "Although we were aware that Kara's life expectancy was likely to be limited, it was hard to believe that this day would come.
"She had rallied from so many crises that it often seemed she might defy her prognosis.
"In the end her body was too frail to survive. Her spirit remained strong till the last, and she faced the end with the same incredible courage that she showed throughout her illness.
"The album that she released in the summer of 2020, painstakingly recorded from her bed, is a legacy that will live on forever.
"We know that Kara would want special mention to be made of the incredible team of musicians and producers, led by Liam Hicks, whose hard work and generosity made her dream come true."
