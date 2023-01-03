Chesterfield: Roads reopen after dynamite found near building
Roads have been reopened after dynamite was found outside a building in Derbyshire, police confirmed.
A 100m cordon was set up after the discovery was made by a member of the public at a business on Stonegravels Lane, in Chesterfield, on Monday.
Derbyshire Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team had confirmed the dynamite was "not viable and disposed of it".
Investigations are being carried out into how the package came to be there.
The road and a section of the A61, including Hornsbridge roundabout, which was sealed off have since reopened.
