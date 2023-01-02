Chesterfield streets sealed off after suspected dynamite discovery
An area of Chesterfield has been sealed off by police after reports suspected dynamite had been found outside a building.
Derbyshire Police said the discovery was made by a member of the public at a business on Stonegravels Lane.
The road and a section of the A61, including Hornsbridge roundabout, have been closed.
The force said a 100m cordon had been set up and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team had been called in.
