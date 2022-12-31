Patient demanding medication trashed Derby doctors' surgery
- Published
A patient trashed a surgery waiting room after being declined medication, a GP said.
The patient threw chairs, overturned tables and abused terrified staff at the Wilson Street Surgery in Derby after he was refused drugs.
Dr Shehla Imtiaz-Umer said it was a "miracle" no-one was hurt and plans were now being made to increase security.
Police said they have identified the man and are looking to speak to him.
The incident happened at lunchtime on Thursday when the patient entered the surgery and became aggressive when staff advised him of the correct procedure for getting medication.
'Relentless vitriol'
Dr Imtiaz-Umer said he "rampaged" through the waiting room as the receptionists sounded the security alarm and retreated to a secure area.
The police were called but the man left the surgery before they arrived.
In a tweet the GP posted: "The anti-GP violence, abuse and aggression continues unabated.
"Negative media narrative, anti-GP rhetoric, unrelenting demand and unrealistic expectations leads to this level of violence. Where will it end?"
She added it was "unacceptable for anyone to have to work under these circumstances with escalating attacks."
She told the BBC it was fortunate no other patients were in the area at the time but said surgery staff had now needed to sound the panic alarm four times in the last month when confronted by angry patients.
She added: "This (Thursday's incident) was the most extreme of the aggressive behaviours we have had to try and de-escalate.
"We are an inner city practice but that's no excuse for increased aggression or violence towards our staff.
"Our receptionists face a relentless amount of verbal abuse and vitriol from patients."
Dr Imtiaz-Umer said: "We are the most easily accessible service within the NHS. People are able to get appointments, come into our premises without restrictions and there seems to be a societal shift in how they treat healthcare workers.
"Our receptionists are feeling the pressure of patients having specific demands and expectations of a service we are simply struggling to provide because of the lack or resources available to us.
"A place of work should be a place of safety. A healthcare facility should really not be a place where we should have to consider security measure to protect our staff and patients."
Police said they were called to the surgery just before 13:45 GMT on Thursday (29) to reports that a man had been abusive and caused damage to the waiting area.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "No one has reported being physically hurt during the incident.
"Inquiries are being carried out and officers are attempting to speak to the man, who has been identified.
"At this time, it is believed this is an isolated incident."
