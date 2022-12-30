Ellen White: Derbyshire Lioness honoured with MBE
Lioness Ellen White is one of England's Euro 2022 winning players to be recognised in the New Year Honours.
The footballer, from Glossop, Derbyshire, retired earlier this year after becoming England's top women's goal scorer.
White, who played as a forward, has been appointed MBE for her services to Association Football.
Other members of the Euro 2022 squad have also been recognised in the honours list.
White's MBE comes after she helped the Lionesses to become European champions over the summer.
She scored 52 international goals throughout her career making her England's top women's goal scorer.
Other stars from the England squad, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead, have also been appointed MBEs whilst captain Leah Williamson has been given the higher-ranking OBE.
Honours have also been awarded to people in Derbyshire for numerous other contributions to society.
These include an MBE for John Hood for services to Mountain Rescue in Derbyshire and Shirley Hearnshaw, a school volunteer in Chesterfield, for services to Education.
