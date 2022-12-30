Tributes to Vivienne Westwood left by Derbyshire mural
- Published
Tributes have been left to the fashion designer Vivienne Westwood near a Derbyshire town where she grew up.
Flowers have been laid by a mural that was painted in Glossop over the summer to celebrate Westwood's achievements.
Deggy, the artist who created the piece, said she was really well respected locally as a trailblazer for the UK punk scene.
Westwood, 81, died "peacefully and surrounded by her family", her fashion house said in a statement.
Deggy said he decided a few years ago that he wanted to create a portrait of Westwood, who was born in a small village near Glossop.
"There was nothing acknowledging her in the town," he said.
"The thing that bothered me the most was why have you got to wait for somebody to die to acknowledge them?
"You want to be able to celebrate that person and they're aware of it," he added.
In August he painted the colourful mural on Chapel Street featuring her iconic, fiery-ginger hair.
He said: "It had to be so loud, like her, to get across her personality.
"I couldn't have done that piece in black and grey - it wouldn't have done her the service she deserves."
Deggy was confident Westwood had known about the mural.
"I received some nice comments back from her son Joe - he liked the piece and thought it was really well executed.
"I didn't hear anything directly from Vivienne but I know she will have seen it.
"It's nice that it managed to get to her," he said.
Deggy, who is from Glossop, said the outpouring of tributes since the news of her death was a sign of how much she achieved.
"It proves that no matter where you are from you can achieve your dreams if you're that determined," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.