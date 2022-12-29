Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings.
The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894.
The developer building houses at the site wants to move the statue to a path near the north "pepper pot" towers.
A decision will be made by Derby City Council next year.
The statue of Queen Victoria was made in 1906 and unveiled at The Spot by her son King Edward VII, before being moved to London Road 22 years later.
When the hospital was demolished, its two pepper pot buildings were kept as part of the regeneration plans.
Now Wavensmere Homes wants to create a new pedestrian entrance for people to access the north towers, and move the statue nearby, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a planning statement the developer said the aim was to "enhance and improve the visual entrance to the site".
A cafe is planned for pepper pot north, while the south towers currently serve as the marketing suite for the development, but will be given back to the community as a residential gym.