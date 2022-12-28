Clay Cross pub stabbing: Men charged with attempted murder
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed multiple times at a Derbyshire pub.
Police were called to reports of a fight at The New Cannon on Thanet Street in Clay Cross in the early hours of 24 December.
They said the victim suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Both of the men charged have appeared in court and were remanded in custody.
Keegan Hanley, 28, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, is charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mark Hanley, 44, of Beech Way, Danesmoor, is charged with attempted murder.
Police are still appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
