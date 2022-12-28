Mobility scooter rider, 82, dies after Derby crossing crash
Police have appealed for witnesses after an 82-year-old man died in hospital following a crash between a mobility scooter and a van in Derby.
The crash happened at a pedestrian crossing in Uttoxeter New Road near Bemrose School on 13 December, Derbyshire Police said.
The mobility scooter rider, from Derby, was taken to hospital but died on 23 December.
The man's family had been made aware, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage has been asked to come forward, the force added.
