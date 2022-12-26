Alvaston: Concern for welfare of 'distressed' injured woman
- Published
Police are concerned for an injured woman's welfare after she was spotted in "distress" and with blood on her clothes.
The woman, who was white and thought to be in her late teens, was seen near Domino's pizza in Shardlow Road, Alvaston, Derbyshire, on Boxing Day.
She had an "injury on her arm, blood on her clothes and appeared to be in distress", Derbyshire Police said.
A witness spoke to her but she left the area on foot.
The force says the woman was wearing white trousers and a white hoodie.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.