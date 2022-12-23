Killamarsh murders: Deputy PM orders probation service review
The deputy prime minister has ordered a review into how probation officers handled the case of a man who murdered a pregnant woman and three children while serving a suspended sentence.
Damien Bendall was given a whole-life term for killing Terri Harris, her children John Paul and Lacey Bennett, and their friend Connie Gent.
He also admitted raping Lacey in the attack in Derbyshire last year.
The 32-year-old had been serving a suspended sentence for arson.
Bendall used a claw hammer to murder his four victims at a house in Killamarsh on 18 September 2021.
He admitted all charges at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday and was sentenced on the same day.
Bendall had been living with Ms Harris at the house where the attacks took place and was already in the probation system for attempted robbery, robbery and grievous bodily harm convictions.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson confirmed a review of how Bendall was handled by the probation service would be carried out at the request of Dominic Raab.
They said: "These were appalling crimes and our thoughts remain with the victims' families.
"The Deputy Prime Minister asked the Chief Inspector of Probation to conduct a review of this case and we will respond further once this is published."
At Wednesday's hearing, the court heard Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent on 19 September, having been killed the previous evening.
Bendall and Ms Harris had been in a relationship, having met on a dating app after her relationship with her children's father ended.
The court heard Bendall went from room to room, using the claw hammer to kill the woman and children in turn.
A judge described the attacks as "vicious, brutal and cruel", with all parties agreeing a whole-life order was appropriate.
