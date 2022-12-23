James Rowe: Trial set for Ex-Chesterfield boss accused of sex assault
A former football manager accused of sexually assaulting a woman will stand trial next year.
Ex-Chesterfield manager James Rowe appeared before Derby Crown Court charged with one count of sexual assault on Friday.
Mr Rowe, 39, of Breaston, Derby, was bailed after pleading not guilty. His trial is set for 4 December 2023.
The alleged offence is said to have occurred in November 2021 in Chesterfield.
Mr Rowe was in charge of Chesterfield from November 2020 until leaving by mutual consent in February.
