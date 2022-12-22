'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench
- Published
A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench.
The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning.
The charity said staff suspected she had been outside all night and was "wet through".
It has appealed to the public for help to find out what happened.
'Cold and frightened'
RSPCA inspector Ann Bennett said: "We fear she had been outside all night as she was wet through.
"Food and water were provided in bowls by a member of the public and she was very thirsty and hungry.
"She must have been so very cold and frightened on her own."
The dog was not microchipped, the charity said, adding calls about abandonment and neglect had risen due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the RSPCA.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.