Long-service Ashgate Hospice helper ready to spread Christmas cheer
- Published
A man who started volunteering at a hospice following the death of his father is gearing up for his ninth Christmas Day of helping patients.
Ashgate Hospice said Paul Cocker, 71, joined the team in 1993 to get over his dad's death.
He will again support people receiving end-of-life care - dressed in his typical attire of a Santa hat, elf apron and singing antlers.
Mr Cocker said giving up his Christmas Day was "worth it".
The ward volunteer, who takes meal and drink orders from patients and families staying on the inpatient unit, is set to reach 30 years of service at the Derbyshire hospice next year.
Mr Cocker, a former glassworker from Chesterfield, said: "If I can go up into people's rooms... and lift their spirits then that's great. Lifting people's spirits on Christmas is a wonderful thing to do and it's what the festive season is all about.
"It's worth giving up my Christmas Day to come in because I'm able to make a difference to people. I only volunteer once a fortnight so there's a chance I won't see some people again, but if I can help put a smile on people's faces then that's all that matters."
Mr Cocker said he would never forget helping one patient - whose stepdaughter has since joined the hospice as a healthcare assistant.
Sarah Warner's stepfather Rob Holmes spent his last Christmas at the hospice with his family before dying on 26 December, aged 56.
Mrs Warner said: "I remember Christmas morning; I was coming back from the family room, and I looked up to see Paul wearing antlers and funny glasses.
"It set me off laughing, then me and my mum wondered what was going on. Shortly after, Paul came into the room, so she saw for herself. I thanked him for making me laugh when I didn't think it was possible.
"When I came to work at Ashgate, I mentioned it to him, and he remembered straight away and gave me a cuddle. We even took a selfie together on the first Christmas Day I worked here with our antlers on."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.